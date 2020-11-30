Preparing your vehicle for the winter season

(WVVA) - The first real snowfall of the season is here, and before you take your vehicle out into the winter wonderland, you want to make sure it is dressed appropriately.

With temperatures falling and our first snowfall on the horizon, the busiest time of the year for local car shops is here.

WVVA spoke with John Quick, the owner and operator of Bland Street Auto Center, to get an idea of the issues they see when the colder weather comes around.

"Colder weather, things do pick up. We do a lot more batteries and things like that. A lot of coolant problems and stuff will occur when weather is colder, belts, hoses, things of that nature. A lot of tires, once the first snow hits, we usually do pick up a lot of tire sales." John Quick, Bland Street Auto Center Owner

Winterizing your vehicle can save you from costly repairs. Steps to getting your vehicle prepared for the winter include buying an appropriate battery.

"There is different grades of batteries, sometimes you do get what you pay for. It is better just to look and make sure that when you do buy a battery that it has enough cold cranking amps and everything that's made for you vehicle." John Quick, Bland Street Auto Center Owner

You also want to make sure you fuel up your vehicle before the colder temperatures strike. Quick recommends you have at least a quarter tank of gas or above in your car when colder temperatures are expected, because your gas line can freeze.

Along with newer tires, you also want to make sure you have good windshield wipers. Be sure to always clean your windshield before turning on your wipers.

Lastly, before hitting the roads, you want to warm up your car outside the garage. When you take off, make sure you have essential needs in the vehicle, such as an emergency kit.

