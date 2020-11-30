Public works departments prep for snowy roads

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The first snow fall of the season brings a lot more with it than flakes from the sky. It also delivers dangerous road conditions and that translates into long hours for city workers.

The Public Works Departments in Princeton and Bluefield spent Monday gearing up for snow... mixing road treatment and prepping the snow plows.

"We have completely went over all of our vehicles, making sure that everything is operational. So all of our equipment is ready to go," Candy Sayer, the City of Bluefield Public Works Director, said.

The City of Bluefield has six snow plows ready to roll, and Princeton has three trucks prepped and three spare blades on standby. While the equipment is ready for deployment, the next step is a waiting game. Waiting to see how much snow actually falls and if it sticks.

"As soon as the snow starts sticking, we will start putting the road treatments on," Sayer said.

Sayer also said it takes several inches of accumulation before crews hit the roads to plow. Due to the current forecast, the City of Bluefield has five drivers and one mechanic working overnight. While Princeton does not have workers ready overnight, the Assistant Public Works Director said he will be up at 4 AM, scanning the roads, and will call in help if necessary.

