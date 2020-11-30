Rain switches to snow later today; snow totals listed in the article

Rain is likely to continue into the afternoon. A strong low pressure system crosses through and will continue to be our dominant weather maker throughout Tuesday. This will allow cold temperatures along with windy conditions.

Wind gusts will reach 20-30 MPH throughout today, tonight and throughout Tuesday.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 40s. By the afternoon temperatures will read in the 30s.

This cold air will allow rain to switch to snowfall later this afternoon and evening. Overnight plain, upslope snow showers will be with us. Lows will fall into the 20s and the teens! Expect icy roads overnight and throughout Tuesday!

A Winter Storm Warning is issued for northern and western Pocahontas county beginning at 4 PM Monday and continuing until 7 PM Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Buchanan, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, western/southern Pocahontas, Greenbrier and Fayette counties starting at 4 PM Monday and continuing until 7PM Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Mercer, Tazewell and Summers counties starting at 1 PM Monday and continuing until 4 PM Tuesday.

SNOW TOTALS:

Snow accumulation is likely especially along the western slopes. Our eastern facing slopes will see a mixture. Anywhere from a trace to 2 inches is possible. Higher snowfall totals will be present north of the I-64 corridor. Could see anywhere from 2-7 inches depending on your location. Isolated higher amounts are possible (looking at Burke's Garden, Flat Top and Snowshoe for example).

RAIN/SNOW TIMINGS:

Rain will continue into the afternoon. Isolated heavy downpours along with gusty winds are possible.

Rain will start to switch into a rain/snow/mix during the later afternoon/evening.

Plain snow will be with us overnight and throughout Tuesday. We will primarily see snow start to stick tonight and into Tuesday morning. Be aware of icy roads and blowing snow tonight and all day Tuesday.

THE DAY AHEAD

Scattered snow showers are in store for Tuesday. Highs will only reach the 20s and lower 30s. Wind chill values all day Tuesday will be in the teens for most of the area.

Bring those pets indoors! Snow eventually tapers off for most of the area tomorrow night. We can expect drier conditions Wednesday and eventually temperatures try to warm back up.

