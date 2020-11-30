Roads could become slick overnight, snow & cold expected into Tuesday

A cold front departing the area has begun to usher in chilly air this afternoon, and temperatures will continue to drop to around freezing by sun-down. Spotty rain showers will gradually change over to wider-spread, light to moderate snow overnight tonight as winds change direction and start to whip out of the northwest. After sunset, ground temps will start to drop below freezing, and road conditions look to worsen overnight, especially on back and side streets.

Blowing snow will also limit visibility at times tonight and into Tuesday as gusts will occasionally be over 25-30 MPH tonight & tomorrow. Wind chills will dip into the teens (even single digits for a few), and remain in the teens throughout the day tomorrow.

Actual high temperatures Tuesday will be in the 20s for most. Snow showers will be on and off (mainly across our western facing slopes) throughout the day Tuesday, gradually wrapping up late tonight and into early Wednesday morning. Higher elevations north of the I-64 corridor, (mainly across western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties) will be the last spots to see the snow end by early Wednesday morning.

Across our western facing slopes, snow totals look to generally range from 1-3" with locally higher amounts. North of the I-64 corridor, across portions of Raleigh, Fayette, and Western Greenbrier, up to 4 or 5" inches could be possible, with even higher amounts at elevations above 4,000 ft (i.e. Snowshoe, etc).

We look mainly dry, just cool on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. A few weaker disturbances could slide in by late week, which could bring spotty rain/ice/snow and a bit of a cool-down again by the weekend. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6,10, and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!