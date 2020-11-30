Services are back open in Fayette County for parents in need

FAYETTE COUNTY (WVVA)- The New River Parents as Teachers Program went back to the New River Health office today in Scarbro and are offering full services.

Parents residing in the Fayette County area may need assistance being their child's teacher due to virtual learning, and this program is ready and willing to help.

The program is completely free and offers virtual home visits, free diapers twice a month to Fayette County residents who apply ( formula is offered when the supply is available), and more.

For more information on how you can attain these services you can visit their Facebook page by clicking here.