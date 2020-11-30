Virus-related hospitalizations in WVa jump 29% in past week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus in West Virginia has jumped 29% in the past week as the pandemic continues to worsen in the state. According to state health data, there were a record 597 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Sunday, including 162 in intensive care units. That’s up from 463 people hospitalized on Nov. 22. And it’s more than doubled from a month ago, when there were 240 virus-related hospitalizations in West Virginia. The state has reported at least 735 virus-related deaths, including six on Monday.