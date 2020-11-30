West Virginia Black Bears become founding member of “MLB Draft League”

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - North Central West Virginia's former Class A Short Season affiliate is one of five teams to be added to a new "Major League Baseball Draft League."

The new league is sanctioned by the MLB, but will be operated by an amateur scouting company, Prep Baseball Report.

Instead of operating as part of the Pittsburgh Pirates' farm system, the ball club will feature top MLB Draft-eligible players for a 68-game season, starting this summer. The new league will build in an All-Star Break around the MLB Draft, which has been moved to July in 2021.

Other former MiLB teams joining the league will be the Williamsport Crosscutters, Mahoning Valley Scrappers, Trenton Thunder and State College Spikes. A sixth team is expected to be added before the 2021 season.