Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Wyoming County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM EST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast, southeast and southern West
Virginia.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Tuesday. The
majority of the snow is expected to occur tonight into the first
half of Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
