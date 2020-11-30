Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

McDowell County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast, southeast and southern West

Virginia.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Tuesday. The

majority of the snow is expected to occur tonight into the first

half of Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Additional information can be found at

https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and

Twitter pages.

