WV Coal Association President Bill Raney to retire

CHARLESTON, WV (WVVA) -- After more than four decades of service to the coal industry, Bill Raney, President and Chief Executive Officer of the West Virginia Coal Association, will retire effective January 1, 2021.

Raney has been President and CEO of the organization since 1992. He got his start in the industry in 1970 as a surface mine inspector in the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Reclamation. He was later promoted to Assistant Chief.

In 1977, he joined the West Virginia Mining & Reclamation Association as Vice President and served in that role until being named President of the West Virginia Coal Association in 1992. In 2000, the two organizations merged, and Raney retained his role as President of the combined organization.

“Bill Raney is an icon to those of us that have worked in and around the mining industry and to many throughout the state of West Virginia,” said Heath Lovell, chairman of the West Virginia Coal Association board of directors. “His passion for, and contributions to this industry over his professional career are unsurpassed. He is the original “Friend of Coal” and we wish him a long, fruitful and well-deserved retirement.”

“It has been a true honor to represent the coal industry, coal mine owners, managers, and miners over all these years, and the wonderful soldiers of the WV National Guard,” said Raney. “I am eternally grateful to the scores of wonderful people who have been so helpful, mentoring, patient, guiding and forgiving to get me through the years and for all of my unbelievable friends who are always there. I am truly appreciative and blessed. I look forward to enjoying time with my wonderful wife, Pam, and our children and grandchildren.”

Lovell announced that Chris R. Hamilton, current Senior Vice President of the West Virginia Coal Association, will succeed Raney as President and Chief Executive Officer. He begins his new position on January 1, 2021.

Hamilton has been instrumental in navigating every regulatory change and legislative program impacting the competitiveness and long-term viability of the coal industry over the last thirty-five years.

Hamilton, who received his master’s degree in business and economics from WVU, currently serves as Chairman of the West Virginia Business & Industry Council and Co-Chairman of the West Virginia Coal Forum.