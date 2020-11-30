WVU, Virginia Tech land in updated AP Top 25 Poll

(WVVA) - Both the Mountaineers and Hokies rank among the best teams in the nation after one week of play.

Bob Huggins and company returned home from a trip to South Dakota with a Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic championship, as well as a 3-0 record. West Virginia moved up four spots to No. 11.

The Hokies pulled off a huge upset over No. 3 Villanova on Saturday, launching Mike Young's group to No. 16 in the nation.

WVU will take the court next against No. 1 Gonzaga on Wednesday as part of the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis.

Virginia Tech will host VMI in Blacksburg on Thursday at 8 p.m.