2 Danish brothers convicted of biracial man’s island murder

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A court in Denmark has sentenced two brothers to 14 years in prison each for the murder of a biracial man on a Danish island in June, which had sparked a debate about racism. But the prosecution said there was insufficient evidence of a racist motive in the killing, which the court viewed as a personal relationship that went wrong. Witnesses and defense lawyers ruled out racism, and the defendants denied it. The body of Phillip Mbuji Johansen, who had Danish and Tanzanian roots, was found in a forest on the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm on June 23. Defense lawyers said they would appeal the verdict and the sentencing.