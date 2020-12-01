3 Florida deputies on leave after suspect shot, killed

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida sheriff’s deputies have been placed on paid leave after authorities fatally shot a wanted suspect who was accused of pointing a gun at them. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to pull over the man Monday afternoon but began chasing him after he refused to stop. Sheriff David Morgan says the man had several outstanding felony warrants and started running before turning around and pointing a gun at the deputies. Deputies fired multiple times, killing the man. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating. The suspect and officers weren’t identified.