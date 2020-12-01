Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce looks to beautify the community

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is working to beautify Raleigh County.

They are wanting to cleanup and add lighting to the gateways in the community.

Gateways are high traffic areas that lead to popular tourist and visitor's destinations.

Michelle Rotellini, the CEO and President of the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, said beautifying these areas will bring more businesses and revenue into the community.

"[By making these changes] we can really showcase all of the assets here and make ourselves more attractive to potential businesses that may want to relocate here, new residents, [or] a new workforce," said Rotellini.

There are five gateways included in this project, the first being Route 19 South from Ghent all the way up to Raleigh Hill.

The Chamber of Commerce is hoping the Raleigh County Commission will help them with these upgrades, and it will be voted on by the commission at the next meeting.

