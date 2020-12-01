Colder temperatures and natural snow set the stage for the upcoming ski season

(WVVA) - The first day of December brings the first day of meteorological winter, but it doesn't always bring the first real snowfall accumulation of the season. However, that is what we experienced on Tues. Dec. 1

With the winter wonderland that Tuesday brought us. Winterplace, located in Ghent, WV, is two weeks away from dropping the flag to start their ski season. This snow is a bonus as Winterplace prepares for the winter season.

There is an economic benefit to the opening as well, because the ski season means much needed jobs during this pandemic in the Mountain State.

"If anybody is out there looking for winter work, Winterplace is a great place to work. It's outdoors, you got a lot of physical distancing. We've got everything from ski school instructors, lift attendants, to rental shop employees, ski patrol, food and beverage." Tom Wagner, Vice President of Winterplace

Wagner adds the pandemic will bring challenges to the ski resort this year, but they are taking measures to add pandemic protocols to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Winterplace will be requiring face coverings indoors and outdoors when on the facility grounds. They have also reduced seating capacity for indoor buildings. Lifts will be spaced out more to allow for social distancing, according to Wagner.

Wagner is also suggesting that skiers buy their lift tickets online. For new skiers, lessons are available. Wagner and the staff at Winterplace are excited about the upcoming season, even with the challenges of COVID-19.

For information on how to apply for a job at Winterplace or on how to get tickets, click here.