Dutch climate activists take Shell to court over emissions

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A group of environmental organizations backed by thousands of Dutch citizens is launching a civil case against the energy giant Shell. At four days of hearings starting Tuesday, the activists are asking the court to order the multinational to commit to reining in its carbon emissions by 45% by the year 2030. The legal battle led by the Dutch arm of Friends of the Earth is the latest in a string of cases around the world in which activists are using the courts to fight for action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from governments and companies.