Enbridge starts construction on Line 3 in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Enbridge Energy has begun construction on its Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement in Minnesota. The action Tuesday comes a day after state regulators approved the final permit for the $2.6 billion project. Spokeswoman Juli Kellner said Enbridge began construction in several locations around the state in the morning. Enbridge spent years pursuing permits for the project before the last one, a construction stormwater permit, was granted Monday by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Several activist and Indigenous groups filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the MPCA’s permit approval, citing the pipeline’s threat to Native American waters and climate change.