France’s Macron warns against going skiing in Switzerland

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says that France will apply restrictions to prevent vacationers from going to Swiss ski resorts, and French slopes will remain closed during the Christmas season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Macron said Tuesday: “If there are countries … which maintain their ski resorts open, we will have to take control measures” to dissuade people to go to these areas and to be fair toward French ski resorts. The French government announced last week that French winter sports resorts will be free to open for the Christmas holiday season, but ski lifts, and thus, ski slopes, will have to remain shut at least until next month. The measure aims at dissuading people from traveling and mixing in ski resorts to prevent further virus infections.