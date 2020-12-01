Game on? Steelers, Ravens set to finally meet … maybe

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are hoping they can pull off their thrice-delayed showdown at Heinz Field. The teams were originally supposed to meet on Thanksgiving night. A COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore forced NFL officials to move the game to Sunday afternoon and then Tuesday night before landing on Wednesday. The Ravens will be without reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, one of several Ravens on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Pittsburgh will be without starting running back James Conner and standout defensive end Stephon Tuitt among others because of COVID-19. Pittsburgh can move to 11-0 with a win and eliminate Baltimore from the AFC North race in the process.