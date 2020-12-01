Healthy, deeper No. 4 Clemson ready for championship run

Coach Dabo Swinney says No. 4 Clemson is healthy and now deeper as the Tigers prepare for another championship run after battling injuries and COVID-19-related issues. The Tigers had quarterback Trevor Lawrence behind center for the first time in five weeks last Saturday. Several injured defensive starters also returned, tackle Tyler Davis and linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr., in a 52-17 win over Pittsburgh. While those older, experienced players were sidelined, Swinney says younger players like backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei were getting critical practice and game snaps that will serve Clemson well going forward.