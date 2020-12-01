Hungarian MEP resigns after Brussels lockdown party

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A Hungarian European Parliament lawmaker has admitted he was present at an illegal party broken up by Belgian police in central Brussels last week, following reports he took part in a COVID-19 lockdown sex orgy. Jozsef Szajer, an MEP with Hungary’s ruling ultra-conservative Fidesz party who resigned his seat on Sunday, acknowledged in a statement that he attended the party — but did not comment on Belgian media reports on its nature. He said police on the scene issued him a verbal warning and took him home. It was the latest in a series of scandals involving members of Fidesz, which has vocally heralded Hungary’s role in defending Christian family values.