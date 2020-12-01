Lady Blues fall late to Railsplitters

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State women's basketball held a third quarter lead over Lincoln Memorial, but lost it late, falling 79-65 on Tuesday night.

The visitors jumped out to a ten-point advantage after the first quarter, but lost it at times in the second quarter. LMU led by just one point, 34-33, at the half.

The Lady Blues grabbed a lead early in the new half, but saw it disappear, as the team turned the ball over 17 times in the final 20 minutes.

"The scouting report is what we thought it would be -- we just didn't execute on the scouting report," head coach Ryan Bailey admitted. "We had to fight our way back at the beginning -- then we let it get away from us in the third quarter. We fought back in the fourth quarter -- got it dwindled down again -- had a chance to cut it to four and missed a point-blank layup."

"You know, those little things will catch up to you when the game is 40 minutes long."

The Bluefield State low post players found success on the state sheet, as Derricka Bramwell (16 pts.) and Londen Coleman (11 pts.) led the way.

The Lady Blues will return to the court Tuesday, December 8 at Shaw University.