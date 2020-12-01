Local Non-profit encourages giving every day, not just “Giving Tuesday”

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - Giving Tuseday is the Tuesday after the busy holiday shopping days Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

"Giving Tuesday" encourages the community to give back to non-profits after Thanksgiving.

This year, COVID-19 has prevented many non-profits from hosting events and fundraisers.

Megan Legursky, the Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia, says giving back to local non-profits is more important now than ever.

"I think it goes without saying, 2020 has created immense challenged in all sectors of all economy, but especially in the non-profit world," said Legursky. "We understand the hardships that people are experiencing personally and professionally, even more so from the non-profit sector."

Legusrky encourages people to give to non-profits all year round not just on Giving Tuesday.