Man with Aryan Brotherhood ties pleads guilty in drug case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man affiliated with the white supremacist Aryan Brotherhood prison gang pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute heroin and methamphetamine inside and outside California’s prisons. U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott says 41-year-old Samuel Keeton, of Menifee, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and to conspiracy to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. Keeton was one of 16 Aryan Brotherhood members and associates charged in June with directing killings and drug smuggling from within California’s most secure prisons. Keeton faces life in prison and a fine up to $10 million when he is sentenced in March.