Mountaineers are well-rested for No. 9 Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVU football has spent more time away from game action than it originally anticipated.

Following a bye week, the Mountaineers were supposed to welcome Oklahoma on Saturday. But, due to COVID-19 complications, that game has been postponed.

It will have been three weeks since the team last laced up the cleats when they face No. 9 Iowa State this Saturday. But, Brown hopes those extra days will be just what is needed to take down the Cyclones.

"We're going to be fresh -- I hope our timing and everything can stay sharp -- that's what we've been trying to do," he said. "We've been trying to do as much good-on-good work as we can while not being overly-physical -- just because of how late it is in the year. But, we will be fresh. I think we'll play fast and hopefully our execution will match that."

Kickoff in Ames is slated for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.