Nasdaq seeks mandatory board diversity for listed companies

Nasdaq is looking to become more diverse, proposing new rules that would require all companies listed on its U.S. exchange to publicly disclose consistent, transparent diversity statistics about their board of directors. The listing rules would also require most Nasdaq-listed companies to have, or explain why they don’t have, at least two diverse directors. This includes having one board member who self-identifies as female and one who self-identifies as either an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ.