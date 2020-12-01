Police: Man accused of killing mother, dog on Thanksgiving

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia man has been accused of killing his mother and the family dog, who were both found dead on Thanksgiving day. Jacob N. Davis was charged with second-degree murder and animal cruelty. Virginia Beach police say officers were performing a welfare check on Thursday when they found 50-year-old Tara Davis dead inside a home. Animal control was called to the home later in the day. The case is under investigation but police believe it is a domestic-related incident. It’s unclear whether 27-year-old Davis has an attorney.