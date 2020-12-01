Raleigh County Commission helps Convention Center with gas leak

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - The Beckley- Raleigh county convention center recently experienced a gas leak.

The cost to repair the gas leak was a little over $60,000. The facility is jointly owned by the city, county, and board of education.

The COVID-19 pandemic is blamed for cutting off the convention center's revenue, stream as many functions have been cancelled this year.

Dave Tolliver, the President of the Raleigh County Commission, is pitching in to help offset the cost of the repairs as events start to pick back up at the convention center.

"We are now starting to have some meeting, small meeting but nothing large out of the civic center," said Tolliver. "So to help offset the $60,000, the county, the city, and the board of education have agreed that we will pitch in an extra 10,000 dollars."

The convention center shut down due to COVID-19 in March and cost them a lot of revenue.