Ravens navigating COVID-19 as well as streaking Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens will be short-handed when they head to Pittsburgh to face the unbeaten Steelers. The game has been moved three times because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore. The game was initially slated to be played on Thanksgiving before being moved to Sunday, Tuesday and then finally Wednesday. The game will be the first NFL contest held on a Wednesday since 2012. The Ravens will be without several players and staff members because of COVID-19. The Steelers are off to the best start in franchise history at 10-0 and can eliminate the Ravens from the AFC North title race with a victory.