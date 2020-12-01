Rotary Club donates gloves to Mercer Co. students

Kindergarten through fifth-grade students in Mercer County will have warm hands this winter, thanks to the generosity of Bluefield Rotarians. On Tuesday, the Bluefield, West Virginia Rotary Club donated 700 pairs of gloves to Mercer County Schools with their "Share the Gloves" event. Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers accepted the donation, and spoke to the club about important topics concerning Mercer County schools.

The Rotary Club has been collecting gloves since October. Over 650 pairs of gloves were given by employees of Alorica and First Community Bank in Bluefield.