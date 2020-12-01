Slick roads and blowing snow lead to poor travel conditions for Tuesday

A Winter Storm Warning is out for northern and western Pocahontas county and western Greenbrier counties until 7PM Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is out for Buchanan, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Summers, southern and eastern Pocahontas and Tazewell counties until 7PM Tuesday.

Windy, cold and snowy are the perfect adjectives to describe today. Light snow accumulations are likely especially along the western half of our viewing area throughout today. (The graphic below is showing TOTAL Snow Accumulation for this event. Today we could receive an additional 1-4 inches from what we have already seen. This is all depending on your location).

Scattered snow showers will continue, but snow will become more scattered and lighter as the day progresses.

Be careful while traveling today! Blowing snow could lead to poor visibility along with icy roadways.

Temperatures this morning are in the 20s and lower 30s. Highs will only reach the upper 20s and 30s throughout today.

Wind gusts will reach 20-30 MPH allowing our wind chill values to be in the teens and lower 20s all day.

Cold weather sticks around tonight with lows falling into the teens and 20s. Snow showers taper off overnight (most will be done with the snow this evening). A few flurries are possible early tomorrow morning, but a drier and warmer day is in store.