Snow days: a thing of the past?

(WVVA) - The two Virginias first taste of snow for winter 2020 did cause some delays. But since many schools have perfected a remote learning model due to the COVID-19 pandemic... will snow days be a thing of the past?

Just because students are learning from home doesn't mean teachers are teaching from home. That's why Mercer County Schools say snow days are here to stay.

"We do think it's important that on remote days the teachers are available in their classroom with all of their materials," Amy Harrison, Data & Info Specialist at Mercer County Schools, said. "Virtual learning doesn't happen when the teachers are at home."

But the virtual learning model will come in handy on two-hour delay days... meaning teachers will come in late, but students will learn remotely.

"Because of the pandemic, we have shortened days anyway," Harrison said. "If we brought the kids in two hours late, they would come in and eat, then pretty much go home."

But over in Virginia, Tazewell County plans to utilize the virtual learning model in the case of snow.

"We want to try and do as much remotely and virtually as possible because we've got the technology to do that, thanks to the pandemic," Lindsey Mullins, Director of PR at Tazewell County Public Schools, said.

But the county said safety will still be a priority.

"We definitely want to make sure that our staff is taken care of and safe, and not out on the roads when it is treacherous," Mullins said.

While the district has not completely ruled out snow days, Mullins said it hopes to use the virtual model as much as possible in its place.

The superintendents of Summers and Fayette County Schools said they will be utilizing snow days as remote learning days. They said because of the pandemic, students cannot afford to miss any more days of school.