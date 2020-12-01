Snow winds down tonight, but we’ll stay chilly & windy into Wednesday

High pressure inching in from the west will continue to dry out the air into tonight. Until then, a few more snow showers/flurries will continue on and off through sundown (mainly across the highest elevations). Slick roads (especially untreated back & side streets) remain possible into tonight as lows fall into the teens and 20s.

Winds will continue to occasionally gust over 20 MPH overnight, so wind chills will likely again dip into the teens and even single digits for some. Crank the heat and remember to keep pets and livestock warm too!

Tomorrow, aside from a few clouds early, we should see more sunshine emerge. It won't exactly be warm though, despite the drier day! Highs will top off in the upper 30s and low 40s Wednesday afternoon. With winds expected to stay gusty, wind chills will be in the 20s and low 30s through the day tomorrow.

Winds will eventually calm into Wednesday night, and we'll drop below freezing again, into the teens and 20s by early Thursday morning. More sunshine and highs closer to the 50 degree mark are in store for Thursday afternoon!

A few rain and snow showers could re-enter the picture by the end of the week and into the first part of the weekend. By early next week, we'll be quite cold again with more flakes possibly flying around...