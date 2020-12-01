Suspect sought after breaking into a vehicle in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY (WVVA) -- Deputies in Raleigh County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a wanted person.

Various items were stolen from a vehicle at Sheets Chrysler Dodge in Skeleton, WV on November 26.

An in-car camera caught the suspect on video. The footage can be seen in the player above.

Anyone with information about the white male seen in the video is urged to contact J. L. Redden with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers.