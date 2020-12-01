Sweden: Mother suspected of locking up her son for 28 years

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police are investigating a woman in her 70s who is suspected of having kept her son locked up — reportedly for 28 years — in an apartment south of Stockholm. Emma Olsson, who heads the preliminary investigation, said Tuesday the woman was held on suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty and grievous bodily harm. She added that the 41-year-old son was found by a relative who alerted authorities. The woman has denied wrongdoing. Olsson said the man was hospitalized due to “the physical injuries he had when he was found.” Swedish newspaper Expressen said the man had no teeth, had sores on his leg and his speech was slurred.