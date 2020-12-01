US probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is investigating a secret scheme to lobby White House officials for a pardon as well as a related plot to offer a hefty political contribution in exchange for clemency. That’s according to a newly unsealed court document. Most of the information in the 18-page court order is redacted, including the identity of the people whom prosecutors are investigating and whom the proposed pardon might be intended for. But the document from August does reveal that people are suspected of having acted to secretly lobby White House officials to secure a pardon and that, in a related scheme, a political contribution was floated in exchange for a pardon.