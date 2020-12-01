US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the battleground state’s highest court. Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs want the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory. They maintain that Pennsylvania’s expansive year-old vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional because it required a constitutional amendment to authorize its provisions. Biden beat Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania.