West Virginia Coal Association President Bill Raney retiring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Coal Association President Bill Raney will be retiring effective Jan. 1. Association board chairman Heath Lovell says Raney is an icon in the state mining industry. Raney joined the West Virginia Mining and Reclamation Association in 1977, serving as its vice president until 1992, when he was named president of the Coal Association. The two groups merged in 2000. After graduating from West Virginia University, Raney was hired as a state surface mine inspector and later was promoted to assistant chief of the Division of Reclamation. Longtime senior Vice President Chris Hamilton will replace Raney as president.