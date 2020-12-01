Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 7:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Wyoming County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

Isolated higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast, southeast and southern West

Virginia.

* WHEN…Through 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow should continue through the early morning

and gradually diminish in coverage during the day.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

