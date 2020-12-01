Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 7:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 7:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
McDowell County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Isolated higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast, southeast and southern West
Virginia.
* WHEN…Through 7 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow should continue through the early morning
and gradually diminish in coverage during the day.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Additional information can be found at
https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and
Twitter pages.
&&