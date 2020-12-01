WVa reports 23 more virus deaths, toll up 11% in past week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia health officials have reported 23 more deaths from the coronavirus, pushing the state’s toll 11% higher over the past week alone. The Department of Health and Human Resources says the latest victims ranged in age from 55 to 99. Three residents each were from Harrison and Mineral counties. In the past week, 11 virus-related deaths have been reported each from Marshall and Mineral counties. Marshall County is along the state borders with Ohio and Pennsylania, while Mineral is along the Maryland border. Statewide the number of active cases reached a record 16,921, up 58% in the past two weeks.