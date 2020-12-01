WVU prohibits spectators at December basketball games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVU Athletics has reversed a previous decision and will now not be allowing fans into home basketball games for the month of December.

The university was originally prepared to fill the WVU Coliseum at 20% capacity for men's and women's home games, per a Tuesday press release. However, the university, after speaking with local and state health officials, has decided that "recent spikes of positives cases" will mean no fans until at least 2021.

“To say that we are disappointed is quite an understatement, but the decision not to allow spectators in December is the correct one at this time for the safety of our fans, staff and student-athletes,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic keeps presenting many challenges, but like I have said in the past, we need to continue being aggressive in taking appropriate safety precautions of wearing masks and getting tested so that we can end this pandemic."

Only essential game operation staff, as well as family members of the basketball staff and players will be allowed into the arena.

Capacity for home games in January and February will be announced at a later date and will be determined by local COVID-19 conditions at that time.