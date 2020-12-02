Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter holds a series of webinars for caregivers

(WVVA)- Caring for someone living with dementia during the COVID-19 pandemic adds unique challenges for caregivers.

That's why the Alzheimer's Association West Virginia Chapter will be hosting a series of webinars this month to provide tips for caregivers to put in place whether the person living with dementia lives at home, in a residential facility, or care providers are coming into the home.

One of the webinars that will be provided will be a legal and financial planning class to help caregivers create an over view plan for those who are diagnosed with the disease.

"I just think it's important that people be aware. Every step of this disease does not happen to every single person at that particular time but we know how the disease progresses. We know at some point your going to have to consider a living will, we know at some point your going to consider having help in the house, or potential residential care. We know that everything that we talk about is going to come up," Program Director of the Alzheimer's Association, West Virginia Chapter, Teresa Morris said.

To register, email wvinfo@alz.org or call 304.343.2717. A Zoom link will be provided after you register.