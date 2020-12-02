Appalachian League announces 2021 schedule

CHAPEL HILL, NC. (WVVA) - The new-look Appy League will have its Opening Day on Thursday, June 3 2021, according to a Wednesday release.

All ten clubs will play a 54-game season, which will be broken down into three two-game series per week. The league will break from Monday, July 5 to Wednesday, July 7, in order to reset the team roster following the college baseball postseason.

The All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 27 and will be part of a larger "two-day community event," according to the league. The host city of the 2021 festivities will be announced at a later date.

“We are delighted to reveal the 2021 schedule for the Appalachian League,” Appalachian League President Dan Moushon said in a statement. “We continue to work diligently on this revamped system and cannot wait to welcome Appalachian League baseball back into our communities on Thursday, June 3."

“It is an exciting day for USA Baseball as we continue to move forward in our partnership with the Appalachian League to bring elite amateur baseball to the communities deep in the heart of the Appalachia Region of the United States,” USA Baseball Senior Director of Baseball Operations Ashley Bratcher said.

The Opening Day lineup will feature Bluefield traveling to Kingsport, while Princeton will host Burlington.

The two Mercer County rivals will play each other eight times this season. The first four games will be played in Princeton (Jun. 15 & 16; Jul. 12-13) with the last four being played in Bluefield (Jul. 28 & 29; Aug. 1 & 2).

A full, printable version of the 2021 Appalachian League schedule can be found, here.