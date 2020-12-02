BREAKING: Missing Oak Hill teen found deceased, suspects in custody

OAK HILL (WVVA) - A missing person's case in Oak Hill is now a tri-county, multi-state homicide investigation.

Azareyiah Mitchell, 17 - who had been missing since late September - has been found deceased in another state, according to the West Virginia State Police.

On the night of her disappearance, Troopers say Mitchell was with her boyfriend, 27-year-old Steven Lawson, and Jalesea Bass, 19, at an apartment in Summers County.





"The suspects had an altercation with the victim," said Cpl. Snider of the WVSP. "That lead to the victim losing her life."

The suspects then concealed the victims' body and transported it across state lines, Troopers say.

Specific details were not immediately released, but the case will be prosecuted in Summers County.

Bass is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond. She faces charges of second degree murder, concealment of a deceased human body, and conspiracy.

Lawson is also being held in SRJ on charges of conspiracy, concealment of a deceased human body, and accessory to murder. His bond is set at $250,000.

