Building collapses in Egypt; officials say at least 6 dead

CAIRO (AP) — An apartment building has collapsed in Egypt’s Mediterranean city of Alexandria, and officials say at least six people are dead. One official says rescue workers are looking for any survivors trapped under the rubble of the three-story building that fell Wednesday in the Moharam Bek neighborhood. Police have cordoned off the area, keeping back the curious and those apparently looking for relatives in the building. Alexandria Gov. Mohammed el-Sharif says initial reports suggest that two families of nine people were inside the building at the time of the collapse. Building collapses are not uncommon in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.