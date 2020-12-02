German man who drove into crowd, killing 5, talks to police

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a man who zig-zagged an SUV at high speed through a pedestrian zone in the southwestern German city of Trier, killing five people, has begun talking to them. The dead included a 9-month-old baby and more than a dozen people were seriously injured. Authorities were not giving any details on what the suspect was telling police during the interrogation Wednesday morning. The man, identified as a 51-year-old German born in Trier, was arrested at the scene Tuesday. He was to be taken before a judge for an arrest warrant, the German news agency dpa reported. He was to undergo a psychiatric examination as well.