Lawmakers name members to redistricting commission

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have picked legislators to serve on a new redistricting commission created with the aim of eliminating gerrymandering. Leaders in both parties have announced their picks in recent days to serve on the commission. The 16-member panel, which was created after voters approved a constitutional amendment earlier this month, will include eight legislators and eight other citizens, evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. The selected lawmakers are Democratic Sens. George Barker and Mamie Locke, GOP Sens. Ryan McDougle and Steve Newman, House Democrats Dels. Delores McQuinn and Marcus Simon, and GOP Dels. Les Adams and Margaret Ransone.