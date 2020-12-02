Lundy scores 32, Dread hits 3 at buzzer as Penn St beats VCU

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Seth Lundy hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 32 points, Myles Dread made a 3 at the buzzer, and Penn State beat VCU 72-69. Dread was scoreless and 0 for 4 from the field, all 3-point shots, before he took a pass from Jamari Wheeler and drained the winner from the right wing over the outstretched arm of 6-foot-9 — with a 7-4 wingspan — Hason Ward as time expired. Sam Sessoms scored 17 points for Penn State (2-0). Levi Stockard III led VCU (2-2) with 13 points and Nah’Shon Hyland scored 11.