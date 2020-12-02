McDowell County reports second COVID-19 related death

MCDOWELL COUNTY (WVVA) - Another McDowell County resident has died due to the coronavirus, health officials confirm. It's the second COVID-19 related death within the county.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends," Health Department officials wrote on Facebook. "This is a tragic development in this outbreak and the McDowell County Health Department continues to ask all citizens to help slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk by following the guidelines."

In the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' daily update, officials confirmed the patient was a 69-year-old female.

No additional information or details will be released.